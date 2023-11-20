Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel says video shows tunnel under Al-Shifa; 31 babies evacuated from hospital

31 premature babies at Al-Shifa Hospital, which stopped providing services due to Israeli attacks, are transferred to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hospital in Rafah, Gaza.

The Israeli military has released more details of its findings after its ground incursion at the Al-Shifa hospital, including what it says is footage of a tunnel beneath the medical complex.

In an operational update, the IDF showed a clip of what appeared to be a tunnel it said spans over 50 meters and is beneath the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Thirty-one babies were evacuated on Sunday from the hospital to a medical facility in the south of the Gaza Strip, in a joint mission between the World Health Organization and the U.N., working in collaboration with the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Elsewhere, NBC News reported Sunday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, that U.S., Israeli and Hamas negotiators are closing in on a deal to release some hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack.

That would be in exchange for a pause in fighting, NBC News reported, with the sources cautioning that nothing was finalized.