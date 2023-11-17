Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel says tunnel shaft found under Al-Shifa hospital

The leaders of several humanitarian agencies have said they will not take part in "unilateral" proposals to create "safe zones" in the Gaza Strip.

Among others, signatories included Martin Griffiths, emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, CARE International Secretary-General Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro and Save the Children President Janti Soeripto.

"Under the prevalent conditions, proposals to unilaterally create “safe zones” in Gaza risk creating harm for civilians, including large-scale loss of life, and must be rejected," the statement said. "Without the right conditions, concentrating civilians in such zones in the context of active hostilities can raise the risk of attack and additional harm."

It added, "Any discussions around 'safe zones' must not detract from the parties’ obligation to take constant care to spare civilians – wherever they are – and meet their essential needs, including by facilitating rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all civilians in need."

The statement comes as Israeli military has been urging Palestinian civilians to flee their homes in the north of the Gaza Strip and evacuate to "safe zones" south of the Wadi Gaza wetlands.

— Ruxandra Iordache