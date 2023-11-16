Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel's raid on al-Shifa hospital continues; Israeli president says 'strong force' to be needed in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed Thursday that its military operations at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza are ongoing, after the Palestinian National Authority's official press agency said forces had raided the medical facility for the second time in 24 hours.

The IDF said it found Hamas grenades and assault rifles inside the hospital, although CNBC has not been able to verify the claims. The military has not provided any evidence that Hamas tunnels have been found underneath the facility.

Hamas rejected accusations that it has been using the hospital for military purposes, describing the claims as nothing but "lies and cheap propaganda."

Meanwhile, Israel's President Isaac Herzog warned that a "very strong force" will be needed in Gaza in the near future, as the country seeks to avoid a return to power of the militant group Hamas.

Herzog, who has no executive powers, told the FT: "If we pull back, then who will take over? We can't leave a vacuum ... No one will want to turn this place, Gaza, into a terror base again."