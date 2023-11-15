Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli military raids largest hospital in the Gaza Strip

U.N. trucks delivering humanitarian assistance will be allowed to refuel at the Rafah crossing that bridges the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israel's agency for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on social media.

"UN trucks transporting humanitarian aid from the Rafah crossing into the southern Gaza Strip will be refueled today (Wed) at the crossing," it said. "This follows a request from the US administration and is being done in coordination with the relevant security authorities."

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Israel had given approval for 24,000 liters (or 6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel to be used by U.N. trucks for operations in the Gaza Strip, citing an anonymous humanitarian source. COGAT did not specify the amount of fuel that will be permitted in its Wednesday update.

Human rights and aid agencies have repeatedly called for deliveries of fuel to allow them to transport and distribute the humanitarian supplies and reach civilians in need.

COGAT further said that incubators, baby food and medical supplies delivered by the Israel Defense Forces have reached the al-Shifa hospital, which the Israeli military raided overnight.

"Medical teams and Arabic speaking soldiers are on the ground to ensure that these supplies reach those in need. Our war is with Hamas, not the people in Gaza."

It is unclear how the medical equipment will function once at al-Shifa, which faces critical power shortage and has been unable to operate in a hospital capacity amid a severe depletion of its supplies and ongoing bombardment exacerbated by the latest incursion.

