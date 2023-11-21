Blackpink's contract renewal sent YG shares on a wild ride. Why K-pop contracts matter

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

In the oversaturated K-pop music scene, groups come as quickly as they go.

Most contract renewals take place without much fanfare — but not for Blackpink, one of the biggest girl groups in the world.

When members of the girl group were due to renew their contracts, shares of their label YG Entertainment went on a wild ride.

In September, shares of the Kosdaq-listed YG Entertainment plunged on two separate occasions. Stocks of the entertainment group fell 9% on Sept. 14 and tumbled 13% on Sept. 21 when media reported that three of its members will not renew their contracts with the label.

Nonetheless, YG's stock has risen so far this year, with the company recording a year-to-date gain of 23.38% as of Nov. 21.

Just this week, South Korean outlet Munhwa Ilbo revealed that individual members will not be renewing their exclusive contracts with YG, but the group will reportedly continue group activities as Blackpink under the label. Shares of YG climbed about 3% on that news.

Analysts have mixed sentiments over the recent development.