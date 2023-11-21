China says it would be a 'huge foreign policy mistake' for Argentina to cut ties

Argentine presidential candidate for the La Libertad Avanza alliance Javier Milei speaks to supporters after winning the presidential election runoff at his party headquarters in Buenos Aires on November 19, 2023.

China on Tuesday issued a warning to Argentina that it would be a "huge foreign policy mistake" for Buenos Aires to cut ties, shortly after right-wing libertarian Javier Milei secured victory in the South American nation's presidential runoff.

Milei, who on Sunday comfortably beat Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa, had been sharply critical of China on the campaign trail and pledged to freeze relations with one of Argentina's most important trading partners.

The president-elect said Argentina would no longer work with "communist" regimes, reportedly likened Beijing's government to an "assassin" and said the people of China were "not free." Milei's four-year term will begin from Dec. 10.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that bilateral relations had shown "sound momentum," adding that Beijing "stands ready to work with Argentina to keep our relations on a steady course."

"No countries could step out of diplomatic relations and still be able to engage in economic trade and cooperation," Mao said.