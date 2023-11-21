S&P 500 futures tick lower as traders assess Nvidia's earnings: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 28, 2023.

S&P 500 futures were lower Tuesday night as Wall Street assessed Nvidia 's latest earnings results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.17% and 0.28%, respectively.

Nvidia shares slid 1% in extended trading. The chip giant posted fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but warned export restrictions on China would weigh on its fiscal fourth quarter.

The lackluster response to the quarterly beat suggests to some investors Nvidia's stock may be overvalued after its more than 200% rise this year. This week, Nvidia shares crossed the $500 threshold for the first time to an all-time high. It closed Tuesday at $499.44, down 0.9%.

"It's a great quarter," trader Guy Adami said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money." "But at what point do you say to yourself, you know what, now the valuation is starting to get a little bit stretched. We understand it can grow into it, but we're going to start taking profits in the name."

During the regular session Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday ended a five-day winning streak. The 30-stock Dow fell 62.75 points, or 0.18%. The S&P 500 lost 0.20%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59%.

Those moves come after the Federal Reserve signaled monetary policy will remain restrictive, and gave no indication of cutting interest rates anytime soon.

On the economic front, investors will watch for durable goods orders, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment data set to release Wednesday.

Deere & Co. will report fiscal fourth-quarter results before the opening bell Wednesday.