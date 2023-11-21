Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Lowe's, Dick's, Best Buy, Kohl's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Lowe's — The home-improvement retailer dropped 3.9% after cutting its sales outlook for the full year. Lowe's also missed analyst expectations for revenue in the third quarter, as sales slid 13% year over year. Dick's Sporting Goods — The athletic goods retailer saw its shares surge 8% after posting quarterly earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter that beat analysts' expectations. The company also hiked its full year outlook after slashing it in the prior quarter over theft concerns. American Eagle Outfitters — The retailer dived 12.2%. The sell-off comes despite American Eagle beating expectations on both lines in the third quarter and offering solid guidance. Burlington Stores — The retail stock jumped 11% after the company raised the lower end of its full year earnings guidance. Burlington also said November was off to a strong start due to cooler weather. Best Buy — Shares of the consumer electronics retailer fell 5.9% after the company cut its full year sales outlook in an effort to prepare for price-conscious holiday shoppers. Best Buy beat Wall Street's quarterly earnings expectations, but fell short on revenue. Kohl's — Shares fell more than 4.9% after the retailer reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. Same-store sales were down 5.5%, it reported, versus the StreetAccount estimate of 3.8%. Kohl's lowered the low end of its full year same-store sales outlook. Baidu — U.S. shares of the Chinese technology giant climbed 1% after revenue came in slightly better than Wall Street anticipated. Baidu posted 34.45 billion yuan for the quarter, topping the consensus forecast of 34.33 billion yuan from analysts surveyed by LSEG. Medtronic — The health care technology company traded nearly 2% higher after delivering a better-than-expected report for the fiscal second quarter. Medtronic posted $1.25 in earnings per share, excluding items, and $7.98 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG anticipated $1.18 earned on revenue at $7.92 billion. DigitalOcean — Shares of the cloud service provider gained 2.8% after Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean to outperform from perform, citing strong demand for artificial intelligence that's set to accelerate growth for cloud services. Vale — Shares rose 1.4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the metal and mining company to buy from neutral. Goldman said the company was experiencing a combination of tailwinds not seen since at least 2014. Gen Digital — Shares of the cybersecurity company added 4.9% following an upgrade by Morgan Stanley to overweight from equal weight. The bank said it expects topline stability as PC demand improves, margin expansion and improving capital structure from debt paydown. Cloudflare — Shares of the cloud services provider advanced 1.2% on the back of an upgrade to outperform from perform by Oppenheimer. The firm said Cloudflare should benefit from its abilities to offer technology around artificial intelligence and edge computing. — CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min, Michelle Fox, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed reporting