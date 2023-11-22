Bad news for Black Friday: Retailers cast doubt on holiday shopping with cautious guidance

There's a dark cloud hanging over Black Friday.

A slew of retailers have issued tepid, cautious or downright disappointing fourth-quarter outlooks over the last few weeks, casting a pall over the crucial holiday season right as they gear up for the biggest shopping day of the year.

The companies, which include everyone from luxury goods giant Tapestry to big-boxer BJ's Wholesale Club , cited a host of dynamics that led them to reduce their outlooks or issue forecasts that came in below expectations.

Some, like Best Buy and Nordstrom , cited the uncertain state of the consumer following months of persistent inflation while others, like Hanesbrands , said demand is simply drying up for its basic t-shirts, socks and underwear as wholesalers look to keep inventories in check.

Even Dick's Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch – which both raised their full-year guidance on Tuesday after strong third quarters – managed to underwhelm with their holiday forecasts.

If there's one theme that captures the commentary, it's caution, and while some retailers may have been overly conservative with their outlooks, the resounding lack of confidence spells trouble for the holiday quarter and raises questions about the overall health of the economy.

"Consumers are still spending, but pressures like higher interest rates, the resumption of student loan repayments, increased credit card debt and reduced savings rates have left them with less discretionary income, forcing them to make trade-offs," Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts on a call last week.

"As we look at recent trends across the retail industry, dollar sales are being driven by higher prices with consumers buying fewer units per trip. In fact, overall unit demand across the industry has been down 2% to 4% in recent quarters, and the industry has experienced seven consecutive quarters of declines in discretionary dollars and units," he said.

When asked about the upcoming holiday season, Cornell said it was too soon to weigh in on early sales, saying only that the company was "watching the trends carefully."