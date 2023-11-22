Ukraine war live updates: Moscow claims Ukraine is seeing 'colossal losses' after crossing river into Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian servicemen board a boat on the shore of the Dnipro river at the front line near Kherson, Ukraine, on Oct. 15, 2023.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that Ukraine is suffering "colossal losses" on the east bank of the Dnipro river, which is occupied by Russian forces in the southern Kherson region.

Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed last week that Ukrainian units had managed to cross the Dnipro river — which has effectively acted as a front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces on either side of the wide waterway — and had established several footholds in villages on the east bank of the river.

Russia promised to inflict "hell" on the Ukrainian units there and Shoigu claimed Tuesday that Ukrainian Marines and Special Ops personnel were suffering huge losses while trying to gain ground. CNBC was unable to verify the claims made by Shoigu or the battlefield assessment.

Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the east and south of the country despite deteriorating weather conditions on the ground in Ukraine.