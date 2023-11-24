European markets head for mixed open after hitting nine-week high

The Stoxx 600 index has seen muted moves this week, though has nudged higher to reach its highest level since Sept. 20.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Friday as investors remain cautious.

Final German gross domestic product figures for the third quarter on Friday confirmed an earlier reading of 0.1% month-on-month contraction. GDP was down 0.8% on the previous year.

Investors will also be monitoring a speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde due mid-morning.

U.S. markets will reopen after the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened trading day.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed, with Japanese data boosting the Nikkei 225 index, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 1.77%.