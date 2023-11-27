LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Hamas war updates: American girl, 4, among 17 hostages freed; Biden calls for Gaza truce to continue
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See below for the latest updates.
Seventeen hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released on Sunday, including four-year-old Israeli-American Abigail Mor Edan.
That brings the total number of freed hostages to 41 after three days of a four-day military pause. Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, with a total of 150 due to be freed.
The first limited pause in fighting formally began on Friday, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he hoped the current truce would be extended to allow more captives to be freed.
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 students of Palestinian descent
The Burlington Police Department said it arrested a suspect in the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent.
The students were shot and wounded near the University of Vermont Saturday night, police said.
Two of the three 20-year-old men are in stable condition, while the other is facing more serious injuries, according to a police report.
"On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1538 hours, ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] agents who were conducting a canvass at the location of the shooting encountered and detained Jason J. Eaton, 48. Detectives worked with the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, and with the Chittenden County State's Attorney, Sarah George, to complete a search warrant for Mr. Eaton's residence in the apartment building in front of which the shooting took place," the police statement read.
— Matt Clinch
Musk to meet Netanyahu
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed to NBC News that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.
He will also meet President Isaac Herzog, at 3:45 p.m. local time, who will reportedly emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online.
Earlier this month, Musk issued a spate of bigoted tweets that spurred a backlash online. He agreed with a tweet that said Jewish people have been pushing "dialectical hatred" against whites, and later criticized the Anti-Defamation League.
— Matt Clinch
Biden calls for Gaza truce to continue
U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday he hoped the Gaza truce would be extended to allow more captives to be freed.
According to Sky News, he said in Nantucket, Massachusetts, "That's my goal, that's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow, so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief to those in need in Gaza."
— Matt Clinch
Hamas says it will seek to extend the deal
Hamas said for the first time that it would seek to extend the deal by looking to release a larger number of hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden and reiterated his offer to extend the cease-fire by an additional day for every 10 hostages Hamas releases. But he said Israel would resume its offensive "with all of our might" once the truce expires.
Read more here.
— Associated Press
Three Palestinian students shot near the University of Vermont
Three Palestinian students were shot and wounded near the University of Vermont Saturday night, police said.
Two of the three 20-year-old men are in stable condition, while the other is facing more serious injuries, according to a report from the Burlington Police Department in Vermont.
Read the story here.
— Rebecca Picciotto
Israel confirms 17 hostages released
The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed that 17 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released on Sunday, including four-year-old Israeli-American Abigail Mor Edan.
The Prime Minister's office said that 14 of the individuals were Israeli citizens, while the other three were foreign nationals.
The release on Sunday, the third day of the four-day military pause, brings the total number of freed hostages to 41. Fifty Hamas hostages are due to be freed over the four days under the terms of an agreement between Israel and Hamas. In the first two days of the cease-fire, 24 hostages were released from Gaza in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners.
Read the story here.
— Rebecca Picciotto