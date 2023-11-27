Israel-Hamas war updates: American girl, 4, among 17 hostages freed; Biden calls for Gaza truce to continue

The Burlington Police Department said it arrested a suspect in the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent.

The students were shot and wounded near the University of Vermont Saturday night, police said.

Two of the three 20-year-old men are in stable condition, while the other is facing more serious injuries, according to a police report.

"On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1538 hours, ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] agents who were conducting a canvass at the location of the shooting encountered and detained Jason J. Eaton, 48. Detectives worked with the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, and with the Chittenden County State's Attorney, Sarah George, to complete a search warrant for Mr. Eaton's residence in the apartment building in front of which the shooting took place," the police statement read.

— Matt Clinch