Billionaire-backed Koch network endorses Nikki Haley for president

The political network largely financed by billionaire Charles Koch endorsed former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for president Tuesday, boosting her primary campaign against the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

The Haley endorsement by the Koch-backed super PAC Americans for Prosperity Action marks the end of a yearlong search for a viable Republican alternative to challenge Trump.

Haley "has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation's biggest challenges and help ensure our country's best days are ahead," the group said in a memo. "With the grassroots and data capability we bring to bear in this race, no other organization is better equipped to help her do it."

The network has massive resources, and it said it is prepared to deploy them to boost the former South Carolina governor and to challenge Trump's increasingly tight grip on his party's presidential nominating contest.

Americans for Prosperity Action has already spent millions of dollars so far bashing Trump this cycle, arguing that he would lose a general election to President Joe Biden.

"I'm honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, including its millions of grassroots members all across the country," Haley said in a statement following the announcement.

"AFP Action's members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save, and I'm grateful to have AFP Action by our side," said Haley.