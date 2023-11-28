The life advice that Charlie Munger gave Warren Buffett: Live life backwards

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who died Tuesday at age 99, offered what turned out to be sage advice to his buddy and investment legend Warren Buffett years ago: live life backwards.

Munger years ago told the somewhat younger Buffett, 93, how he should live his life, according to CNBC's Becky Quick, speaking on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." Munger told Buffett, "he should write his obituary the way he wants it written, and then live his life accordingly," Quick said. "Look at things, and live backwards."