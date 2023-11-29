Pinduoduo transaction revenue surges 315% as Chinese consumers hunt for bargains

Consumers in China are hunting for bargains when they spend, the latest earnings from online retailers show.

Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo posted 94% growth in third-quarter revenue, far outpacing Alibaba 's 9% growth during the same period.

Pinduoduo , known for its bargain-priced products, said Tuesday that third quarter revenue was the equivalent of $9.44 billion – beating revenue forecasts, according to LSEG.

Pinduoduo said revenue from transactions skyrocketed by 315% in the third quarter to nearly $4 billion.

Shares of Pinduoduo surged more than 18% in U.S. trading on Tuesday.

The company also owns Temu, the fast-growing global e-commerce company. Pinduoduo management said it was able to reach consumers in more than 40 countries but described its global business as "still in a very early stage," according to a transcript accessed through FactSet. "This will be iterative process that will be challenging, but at the same time interesting."

In October, JPMorgan estimated that despite losses, Temu this year will generate gross merchandise volume of 70 billion yuan ($957 million) — and more than double in 2024.

Launched in the U.S. in September last year, Temu was PDD's first major push outside of China and the app quickly found success among budget-conscious consumers.

In just a few weeks, Temu rose to the top of app stores and subsequently expanded rapidly across countries such as Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Pinduoduo's surging revenue contrasts with far slower growth in the third quarter for Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com , which tend to sell higher-priced items and remain industry heavyweights.

Alibaba reported 9% year-on-year growth in the third quarter to the equivalent of about $31 billion. However, Alibaba's net income for the third quarter missed expectations.

JD missed third-quarter revenue estimates, according to LSEG data, despite net revenue rising 1.7% in the quarter from a year ago to the equivalent of $34 billion.