'Sound of Freedom' studio looks to build on crowdfunding success with new film 'The Shift'

"Sound of Freedom" broke the Hollywood mold this summer. Now, the studio behind the surprising smash is looking to follow-up that success with a science fiction thriller based on the Bible's Book of Job.

Angel Studios is set to release "The Shift" this Friday. The film was crowdfunded by 6,000 investors through the company's "Angel Guild," which contributes money to film and television projects its members want to see made or widely distributed.

"It's a blessing. It really is," said Brock Heasley, who wrote and directed "The Shift." "To know that there were 6,000 people out there praying for us, 6,000 people out there who would put, in some cases, what little money they had into this film, because they believed in it that much."

It took five years and four crowdfunding campaigns to raise $3 million to produce the film. Additional funding was collected from private investors, bringing "The Shift's" budget to $6.4 million, a small sum by Hollywood standards.

A relative newcomer to Hollywood, Angel Studios uses a Kickstarter-style method of generating funds. It also allows its investors to select which projects they want to fund and gives them the opportunity to purchase shares in the company and its titles. It rose to prominence in 2019, when, under the name VidAngel, it crowdfunded and released hit biblical series "The Chosen."

"Where else in the world can you have 6,000 people put money into a film that amplifies light?" said Neal McDonough, the prolific character actor ("Captain America: The First Avenger," "Justified," "Yellowstone") who plays the main antagonist in "The Shift." "Only through Angel Studios. It is just remarkable that that is allowed to happen."

This community-funding approach has enabled Angel to ensure it is making projects that audiences want to see, guaranteeing viewership on its in-house streaming platform and ticket sales for cinematic releases.

The July release of "Sound of Freedom" raised the studio's profile even further. The Jim Caviezel-led thriller shook up norms in an industry still trying to find its footing after Covid lockdowns. It snared more than $180 million at the domestic box office during its run, outpacing big studio films such as Warner Bros. ' "The Flash," on a budget of just $14.5 million. It made nearly $250 million worldwide.

"Movie theaters are always looking for ways to draw additional moviegoers to their big screens and having Angel Studios in the mix is good for the bottom line," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "Innovation and outside the box thinking has put Angel Studios on the map. And with 'Sound of Freedom' the company found massive mainstream success while shaking up the status quo, competing head-to-head with the major studios in the hardscrabble summer movie marketplace and came out a winner."

"Sound of Freedom" isn't the only Angel Studios title to exponentially overperform its budget. "His Only Son," a biblical drama released in early 2023, cost $250,000 to make and generated $12.4 million at the box office. A crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Angel Studios raised more than $1.2 million for prints and advertising costs. The small budget, big returns formula is reminiscent of what Blumhouse is doing for the horror genre.