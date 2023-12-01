Asia markets slide as investors assess private factory activity surveys; U.S. inflation cools further

Neon ads in Dotonbori district, Osaka, Kansai region, Japan Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets started Friday lower even as Wall Street mostly saw gains and ahead of private factory activity surveys from across the region. Most notably, investors will be watching China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for November, after official numbers Thursday showed the country's manufacturing sector contracting for a second straight month. PMI readings are also due from Japan, South Korea and India on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.55%, after recording a three-day winning streak on Thursday. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.89%, while the small cap Kosdaq was down 0.79%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was marginally below the flatline, but the Topix bucked the trend and opened 0.21% higher. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,052, also pointing to a positive open compared with the HSI's close of 17,042.88.



