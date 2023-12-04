These alcohol stocks are likely to avoid a one-two punch from Ozempic and abstinent Gen Z consumers

At 25 years old, Brooklyn resident Katie Pell should be in the prime of her alcohol consumption. But Pell, who works as a ceramicist and creative consultant, quit drinking entirely earlier this year, saying the association with hard partying wasn't for her. "There was an overwhelming and very powerful expectation that we were supposed to be partying really hard," Pell said. She described the world she was avoiding: "You don't drink to drink — you drink to get completely obliterated type-of-culture." Many in her generation have joined Pell in pulling the plug on alcohol. Indeed, studies show that drinking alcohol is less in vogue with younger millennials and Gen Z. One Gallup poll revealed that the percentage of adults aged 18 to 34 who drink alcohol has fallen to 62% from 72% in the past two decades. As the industry works to tailor products to this new generation, some see another threat looming: the rising prevalence of GLP-1 drugs used to treat diabetes or help patients lose weight. The increased use GLP-1s has pushed investors to look for disruptions in all sorts of industries , challenging some basic business assumptions. While there are skeptics, investors in beer and spirits stocks expect the companies will adapt to any societal changes. Mounting concern around weight loss drugs GLP-1 drugs, which mimic the action of the glucagon-like peptide-1 hormone and stimulate insulin secretion after a meal, lower blood sugar and send feeling of fullness to the brain. Some experts say this feeling of satiety can extend to cravings for alcohol. Drugs in the category include Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound. With the prevalence of obesity in the U.S., some analysts suspect many people will wind up on these medications, swelling the GLP-1 global market to more than $100 billion in annual sales by 2030 . Whether these drugs will affect the alcohol business is unclear. Current research is mostly inconclusive, although a JPMorgan report in October claimed that alcohol demand was better among Ozempic users, citing one researcher's data. In another recent report, Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English said "It is not clear that overall alcohol is under pressure" from GLP-1 drugs as many variants of liquor appear to have tailwinds. One key to the outlook is that there's not a large overlap between the demographics of alcohol drinkers and GLP-1 users, said Nadine Sarwat, a Bernstein analyst. Alcohol consumption is concentrated among populations in developed nations, with Sarwat's analysis showing that 20% of the adult population typically consumes between 60% to 90% of total alcohol volume. The average alcohol drinker in the U.S. tends to be a younger adult, particularly males and typically either white or Native American. Income wasn't a huge determinant. By contrast, the average GLP-1 user is likely to be middle-aged, with an equal likelihood of being a male or female. African Americans and Hispanics are much more likely to be obese. "The overlap is either mixed, or even slightly negatively correlated and this also is confirmed in academic studies that show that there is no conclusive relationship between a