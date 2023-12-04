Asia markets poised to start December higher, key data due on Tuesday

Asia-Pacific markets were set to start the final month of this year on a stronger note, with investors awaiting a slew of key economic data Tuesday and inflation readings later this week.

Inflation reading for Tokyo will be released Tuesday, which is widely seen as a leading indicator for nationwide trends. South Korea inflation numbers will also be out the same day.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its final meeting for the year tomorrow, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to hold rates at 4.35%.