Venezuelans vote to claim sovereignty over a part of oil-rich nation Guyana

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, gestures as he speaks after the National Electoral Council published the results of the consultative referendum on Venezuelan sovereignty over the Essequibo, in Caracas, on December 3, 2023.

Venezuelans on Sunday voted to claim sovereignty over a large swathe of their oil-rich neighbor Guyana, marking the latest escalation in a long-standing territorial dispute between the countries.

Voters were asked if they supported the establishment of a new state in the contested area, known as the Essequibo. Venezuela's National Electoral Council counted more than 10.5 million votes, the country's local media stated. The number of voters were not specified, however, and the Associated Press reported that few voters could be seen at polling sites throughout the voting period.

The 61,600 square-mile Essequibo region makes up two-thirds of Guyana, and holds enormous oil reserves off its coast.

Friction between both countries has flared since 2015 following oil exploration operations by companies like ExxonMobil. Venezuela believes that Guyana has no right to grant oil concessions in the maritime areas off the disputed territory. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government is also facing international pressure to facilitate free and fair elections in 2024.

The dispute over Essequibo is more than a century old. In 1899, an international arbitral tribunal awarded the territory to Britain, when Guyana was still under its colonial rule. Venezuela has since actively disputed this. Maduro in November accused Guyana, the U.S. and oil firms of robbing Venezuela of its territory through "legal colonialism."

Guyana has maintained that the accord is legal and binding, and in 2018 had sought the International Court of Justice to rule it as such.

Other questions in the referendum included whether or not to grant citizenship to current and future residents in the region, as well as whether there should be a rejection of the ICJ's jurisdiction over the territorial dispute between both countries. It remains unclear how Maduro's government will enforce the results.