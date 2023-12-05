Free ChatGPT may incorrectly answer drug questions, study says

The free version of ChatGPT may provide inaccurate or incomplete responses — or no answer at all — to questions related to medications, which could potentially endanger patients who use OpenAI's viral chatbot, a new study released Tuesday suggests.

Pharmacists at Long Island University who posed 39 questions to the free ChatGPT in May deemed that only 10 of the chatbot's responses were "satisfactory" based on criteria they established. ChatGPT's responses to the 29 other drug-related questions did not directly address the question asked, or were inaccurate, incomplete or both, the study said.

The study indicates that patients and health-care professionals should be cautious about relying on ChatGPT for drug information and verify any of the responses from the chatbot with trusted sources, according to lead author Sara Grossman, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at LIU. For patients, that can be their doctor or a government-based medication information website such as the National Institutes of Health's MedlinePlus, she said.

Grossman said the research did not require any funding.

ChatGPT was widely seen as the fastest-growing consumer internet app of all time following its launch roughly a year ago, which ushered in a breakout year for artificial intelligence. But along the way, the chatbot has also raised concerns about issues including fraud, intellectual property, discrimination and misinformation.

Several studies have highlighted similar instances of erroneous responses from ChatGPT, and the Federal Trade Commission in July opened an investigation into the chatbot's accuracy and consumer protections.

In October, ChatGPT drew around 1.7 billion visits worldwide, according to one analysis. There is no data on how many users ask medical questions of the chatbot.

Notably, the free version of ChatGPT is limited to using data sets through September 2021 — meaning it could lack significant information in the rapidly changing medical landscape. It's unclear how accurately the paid versions of ChatGPT, which began to use real-time internet browsing earlier this year, can now answer medication-related questions.

Grossman acknowledged there's a chance that a paid version of ChatGPT would have produced better study results. But she said that the research focused on the free version of the chatbot to replicate what more of the general population uses and can access.

She added that the study provided only "one snapshot" of the chatbot's performance from earlier this year. It's possible that the free version of ChatGPT has improved and may produce better results if the researchers conducted a similar study now, she added.