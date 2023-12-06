Bank CEOs express support for Supplemental Security Income reform. 'This definitely should be fixed,' Jamie Dimon says

About 8 million Americans rely on federal benefits that provide income to the elderly, blind and disabled who have little or no income or resources.

Yet the program — Supplemental Security Income, or SSI — has not been updated in about 40 years.

A bill called the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act has been proposed in both houses of Congress to raise the program's asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for married couples and index them to inflation.

Lawmakers and Wall Street executives talked about the program during Wednesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing.

"We have employees who don't want us to increase their salary because if it goes over a certain amount, they can't get that benefit which they're entitled to," or they can't have assets over a certain amount, J.P.Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said.

"This definitely should be fixed," Dimon said.