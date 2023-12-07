European markets set to reverse gains as sentiment changes

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday, reversing gains seen in the previous trading session.

Regional markets had closed higher Wednesday, rebounding from mixed trade seen earlier in the week.

Investors in the region will be keeping an eye out for revised third-quarter gross domestic product data for the euro zone that's due Thursday, as well as third-quarter employment figures for the single currency area. German industrial output for October is also due.

U.S. stock futures hovered around the flatline overnight after a lackluster trading session Wednesday. Private payrolls data released yesterday in the U.S. showed that employers added 103,000 positions in November, coming in below expectations.

On Thursday, weekly jobless claims are due before the opening bell. November nonfarm payrolls, along with wage data and the unemployment rate, will be out on Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets slumped across the board overnight, mirroring moves on Wall Street as investors assessed trade data from China and Australia.