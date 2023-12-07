QR codes may be a gateway to identity theft, FTC warns

You may want to think twice before scanning that QR code.

The codes — a digital jumble of black and white squares, often used for storing URLs — have become seemingly ubiquitous, found on restaurant menus and in retail stores, for example. However, they can pose risks for the unwary, the Federal Trade Commission warned Thursday.

About 94 million U.S. consumers will use smartphone QR scanners this year, according to a projection by eMarketer. That number that will grow to 102.6 million by 2026, it said.

There are countless ways to use them, which explains their popularity, according to Alvaro Puig, an FTC consumer education specialist, in a consumer alert.

"Unfortunately, scammers hide harmful links in QR codes to steal personal information," Puig said.

