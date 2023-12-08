How to pay off your student debt faster. 'Even an extra $5 a month can make a big difference,' expert says

Momo Productions | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Over the last three years, while federal student loan payments were on pause, many borrowers probably thought, "I could get used to this." Fortunately, you may be able to finish paying off your student debt sooner than you thought, experts say. They shared tips on how to make that happen.

'Even an extra $5 a month can make a big difference'

watch now

Consider auto-pay, avalanche method