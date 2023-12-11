Trump special counsel asks Supreme Court to decide presidential immunity question in election case

Special counsel Jack Smith, left, seen in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 1, and former President Donald Trump, seen in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 8, 2022.

The special counsel prosecuting Donald Trump for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election asked the Supreme Court on Monday to hear an appeal on whether Trump is protected in the case by presidential immunity.

The request by special counsel Jack Smith seeks to fast-track an answer to that question before Trump's scheduled March trial date in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

And if the Supreme Court takes the case, its ultimate ruling could determine whether Trump faces significant criminal exposure over his conduct on the heels of the 2020 election as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"This case involves issues of exceptional national importance," Smith's office wrote in its request to the Supreme Court.

The motion says that Trump's trial in Washington "cannot proceed while" his related appeal is pending.

"This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin," the filing said.