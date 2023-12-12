Chinese property developer Country Garden reportedly set to avert yuan bond default

The East China headquarters of Country Garden is being shown in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China, on October 10, 2023.

Embattled Chinese real estate developer Country Garden may avoid a default on its yuan-denominated bonds after most holders of a local note agreed not to demand repayment this week, according to Bloomberg News.

During a meeting at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange last week, most investors agreed to forego a put option expiring Dec. 13 that allows investors to demand repayment before maturity next year, the news outlet reported Tuesday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The report came after markets in Hong Kong and mainland China closed. Country Garden shares in Hong Kong closed higher by more than 8% on Tuesday, prior to the news.

