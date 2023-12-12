Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Oracle, Lucid, Centene, Hasbro and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oracle — The software provider tumbled 11% Tuesday, a day after reporting lower revenue than analysts expected for the fiscal second quarter . Oracle posted $12.49 billion in revenue, below the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion from analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Lucid Group — Shares of the electric vehicle company slid more than 9%. On Monday, Lucid Group announced that chief financial officer Sherry House is stepping down, effective immediately. Centene — Shares popped more than 3% after Centene raised its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance and authorized a $4 billion increase to its stock repurchase program. The health insurer anticipates adjusted diluted earnings of greater than $6.70 per share. Johnson Controls — The building technology stock dropped 7% following a weaker-than-expected earnings report. The company earned an adjusted $1.05 per share, including a 4 cent headwind tied to a cyber incident, and $6.91 billion in revenue. That underwhelmed analysts polled by FactSet, who forecast $1.09 per share and revenue at $7.1 billion. Airbnb , Expedia — Barclays downgraded the travel stocks, citing a more cautious outlook for the industry in 2024 as softening demand dampens consumer spending budgets. Both Airbnb and Expedia slumped more than 2% each. Hasbro — The toymaker shed roughly 2% a day after announcing about 1,100 workers would be laid off. The move comes as Hasbro struggles with soft sales that have continued into the holiday shopping period, the company said in a memo. Macy's — Shares of the department store tumbled 5% after Citi downgraded the stock to sell from neutral. The Wall Street firm said Macy's recently received a $5.8 billion buyout offer that could be difficult to finance given the interest rate environment and the secular challenges Macy's faces. Zillow Group — Shares advanced 3% on the back of an upgrade to outperform from market perform by JMP. The firm said the stock should be helped by an increase in real estate demand. Applied Materials — Shares of the semiconductor equipment company rose 1.1% after TD Cowen hiked its price target for Applied Materials and named it a best idea for 2024. The investment firm said a rebound in the memory sector of the chip industry has not yet been fully priced in to Applied Materials' shares. Take-Two Interactive — The video game maker advanced 2.8% on the heels of Wolfe's initiation of coverage at outperform. The firm said Take-Two Interactive has growth in core franchises and stability in its mobile business. Amalgamated Financial — The bank jumped 5.8% after JPMorgan upgraded shares to overweight from neutral. JPMorgan said the stock's valuation discount has once again widened after narrowing in 2022. Quest Diagnostics — The diagnostics stock rose 2.7% following a Bank of America upgrade to buy from neutral. Bank of America said the company offers growth at a reasonable price. HubSpot — The software stock climbed 4% after Piper Sandler upgraded shares to outperform from neutral. Piper Sandler pointed to improving web traffic in recent months as a reason for optimism. Comerica — Shares slipped 1.1% following a downgrade to neutral from overweight by JPMorgan. The firm said its decision was tied to the bank's valuation, adding that it's in a slightly worse position compared to competitors if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates next year. Henry Schein — Shares added 1.8% on the back of an upgrade to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The firm said the dental company can work through overhangs in 2024. — CNBC's Sarah Min, Samantha Subin, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.