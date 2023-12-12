Treasury yields fall as investors await fresh inflation data

At 3:57 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over four basis points lower to 4.1968%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around four basis points to 4.6867%.

U.S. Treasury yields declined Tuesday as investors awaited key inflation data, ahead of the Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year.

November's U.S. consumer price index reading is due Tuesday and will give markets and investors fresh insight into whether elevated interest rates are working to slow the economy and ease inflation.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting headline CPI to be flatter than the previous month and to reflect a 3.1% increase from 12 months ago. That would suggest a slight slowdown from October's reading of 3.2% growth on an annual basis.

The so-called core-CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, is estimated to have increased by 0.3% in November compared with October and 4.0% year over year.

That comes as the Federal Reserve's final monetary policy meeting of 2023 is set to begin Tuesday. It will conclude with a new interest rate decision and guidance on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy on Wednesday.

Investors are widely expecting the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged and are hoping for clues about when policymakers may start considering rate cuts and how they expect the economy to fare as rates remain elevated. This includes whether a recession is expected next year or if the Fed will be able to achieve a soft landing.