European stocks head for mixed open ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as investors await the the U.S. Federal Reserve's last monetary policy decision of the year.

The Fed is expected to hold its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, but investors will be analyzing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for clues on how soon rate cuts can be expected. For now, the CME FedWatch Tool shows markets are pricing in odds of rate cuts beginning next spring.

Overnight, China stocks led declines among Asia-Pacific markets as investors digested Beijing's plan to lift domestic demand, ahead of the interest rate decision from the Fed. U.S. stock futures ticked higher.

All three major indexes gained ground for a fourth straight day Tuesday as U.S. inflation came in as expected, with the consumer price index rising 3.1% year on year.