Timothée Chalamet-led 'Wonka' enters a movie marketplace skeptical of franchises and musicals

A younger, sweeter Willy Wonka enters theaters this weekend. Oh, and he does a lot more singing.

Expectations are high that "Wonka" will deliver families to theaters, as the film has already generated goodwill with critics, scoring a clear "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The family-friendly film is expected to drum up between $35 million and $45 million during its domestic opening weekend. "Wonka's" Thursday and Friday presales are reportedly trending ahead of other kid-focused releases this year such as Disney's "Wish," Universal's "Trolls Band Together" and Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," according to BoxOffice.com.

With kids beginning their holiday school breaks and limited competition in the family space, "Wonka" could see consistent ticket sales over the next few weeks. Universal's animated "Migration," due out next week, is its only direct rival.

Warner Bros.' "Wonka," a prequel to the 1971 "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," which was based on a Roald Dahl novel, sees a fresh-faced Timothée Chalamet donning the famed top hat. Not yet a world-renowned chocolatier, Willy is looking to set up shop in the Galeries Gourmet, an epicenter of chocolate sales in an unnamed city. And Hugh Grant shows up as a diminutive, orange-hued Oompa Loompa.

Still, audiences have balked at a number of legacy-driven franchise style films this year. New additions to established franchises like Indiana Jones, Mission Impossible and Transformers, as well as several films from Marvel and DC, didn't perform particularly well.