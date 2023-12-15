Asia markets set for gains as Wall Street powers ahead, key China data in focus

View of Shanghai skyline from a container station. Yaorusheng | Moment | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Friday as Wall Street continued to rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates and laid out a roadmap for cuts in 2024 and beyond. Investors await key economic data out of China, including November house prices, industrial output, and retail sales data.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 continued to extend its four-month high, up 0.61% and on pace for a sixth straight day of gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 also rebounded from Thursday's losses, opening up 0.70%, while the Topix was also 0.40% higher. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.77% and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.47%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,632, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 16,402.19



