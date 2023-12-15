Expecting a package this holiday? If so, don't fall victim to delivery scams

Are you expecting a package delivery this holiday season?

If so, scammers may try to dupe you with bogus emails or text messages about a shipment to steal your personal information, the Federal Trade Commission warned in a consumer alert.

People who buy items online typically get several notifications related to that purchase, such as order, shipping and delivery confirmations.

But scammers send seemingly identical notes: They may send messages about a missed delivery attempt, urging you to click a link to reschedule delivery, according to the FTC. The scammers might also say an item is ready to ship but the buyer needs to update their shipping preferences.

These con artists try to coax people to click fake website links, where unsuspecting victims may enter their personal or financial information, the FTC said.

"It'll capture all the information you enter," Alvaro Puig, a consumer education specialist, wrote in the alert. "The link could also install harmful malware on your phone or computer that steals your information."