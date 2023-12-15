10-year Treasury hold steady below 4% on Friday

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, extending back-to-back days of declines, as investors digested the outlook for interest rates following signals from the Federal Reserve that rates will be cut next year.

At 6:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over 1 basis point lower at 3.9148%. It had fallen below the 4% level for the first time since August on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since July.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around 2 basis points at 4.38%. On Thursday, it hit levels not seen since May.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.