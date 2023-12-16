Even high earners consider themselves ‘not rich yet,’ despite their net worth

watch now

What would it take to feel rich?

In 2023, 67% of Americans said they would need at least $1 million to feel rich, up from 57% a year earlier, the Edelman Financial Engines report found. Roughly 20% said it would take $5 million or more. "That million dollars is just not getting you as much," O'Donnell said. To bridge the gap, more people rely on credit cards to cover day-to-day expenses. In the past year, credit card debt spiked to an all-time high, while the personal savings rate fell. When it comes to building wealth, most consumers say high-cost debt is now their biggest obstacle, according to the Edelman Financial Engines report.

However, feeling financially secure is often less about how much money you have and more about the ability to spend less than you make. In part, the current economic conditions have fostered the feeling of being overextended, said certified financial planner Jason Friday, head of financial planning at Citizens Wealth Management. "HENRYs are relative. There are a lot of people who live well below their means and people who spend too much," Friday said. "Social media is also to blame," O'Donnell added. "There is a bit of keeping up with the Joneses and the pressure to continue to buy and consume even when people may not have the actual funds to do so." Understanding how much to save for retirement or other long-term goals can be key to finding a balance. "If you are not grounded in long-term goals, short-term budgeting can get away from you," O'Donnell said. Instead, "set up long-term goals and work backwards."

The American dream 'has created a lot of stress'

Historically, feeling wealthy has also had strong ties to homeownership. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to skyrocketing housing prices, many Americans became house-rich, at least on paper. When mortgage rates touched historic lows, those homeowners were also able to refinance, reducing the size of their monthly payments and creating more breathing room in their budgets.

