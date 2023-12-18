Only 60% of student loan borrowers made payments when bills restarted

Bymuratdeniz | E+ | Getty Images

Confusion between on-ramp period, payment pause

Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit, said she was not surprised that so many borrowers hadn't paid their bill. In the past, default rates among student loan borrowers have skyrocketed when payments resumed after natural disaster-related forbearances. "I also attribute some of it to some borrowers just not realizing payments have come due," Mayotte said. Former President Donald Trump first announced the stay on federal student loan bills and the accrual of interest in March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. and crippled the economy. The pause was extended eight times.

Nearly all people eligible for the relief took advantage of it, with less than 1% of qualifying borrowers continuing to make payments on their education debt, according to an analysis by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers, said he worried that some student loan holders were confusing the Biden administration's 12-month "on-ramp" to repayment — during which they're shielded from the worst consequences of falling behind — for another extension of the payment pause. "There is a fundamental difference here," Buchanan said. "Interest is accruing now." Throughout the payment pause, the interest rates on most federal student loans were set to zero, but interest began accruing again on Sept. 1. As a result, borrowers who don't make payments now will see their balances grow.

Borrowers struggle to reenter student loan system

Many borrowers describe challenges trying to get current on their student loans, with long wait times trying to reach their servicers, errors with their bills, lost account information and confusion over new options rolled out over the past three years. There had been several warnings that borrowers could face problems when their bills resumed. In a court filing last year, Kvaal wrote that President Joe Biden's broad student loan forgiveness plan was necessary to stave off "a historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." The Supreme Court rejected the president's plan in June.