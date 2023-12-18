Shares of Chinese AI giant SenseTime plunge to an all-time low after founder's death

A logo of SenseTime is seen during 2021 China Content Broadcasting Network Exhibition at China International Exhibition Center on May 29, 2021 in Beijing, China.

Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime plunged as much as 18.25% on Monday, falling to an all-time low after news of its founder's death.

Hong Kong-listed shares of SenseTime dropped to as low as 1.03 Hong Kong dollars ($0.13) on Monday – the lowest level in the firm's history according to LSEG data.

Shares of the AI company are down about 50% year-to-date.

SenseTime founder and AI scientist Tang Xiao'ou died on Friday at the age of 55 after succumbing to an illness, the company said in a statement on Saturday. SenseTime did not reveal the cause of his death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sad news that our beloved founder, Tang Xiao'ou ... succumbed to an illness and left us forever at 11:45pm on December 15, 2023," said SenseTime in a post on its official WeChat account.