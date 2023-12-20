With Aquaman sequel's release, one DC movie era ends and another begins

Stick a trident in it.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" opens Friday, marking the final installment in Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Extended Universe film franchise and likely Jason Momoa's final turn as the titular hero.

The newly minted heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are set to reboot of the franchise starting in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy." At present, Aquaman isn't front and center character in the nearly dozen film and TV projects unveiled during Gunn and Safran's slate announcement in January.

Prior to Momoa's rugged and snappy performances as the character, Aquaman was long the butt of jokes among comic book fans and Hollywood, making for a memorable extended gag on the HBO showbiz comedy "Entourage." But the former "Game of Thrones" star made the character cool.

Nonetheless, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is a film released in limbo, with everything and nothing riding on its success. If it flops, it can be relegated to a bygone era of DC storytelling. If it becomes a bona fide blockbuster, it's a final feather in the cap of a beleaguered decade of superhero storytelling.

Safran is hopeful that audiences will show up to theaters to support Momoa, and he left the door open to the star perhaps returning.

"If it's the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine," he told attendees Tuesday at an IWC Schaffhausen event celebrating the collaboration between the watchmaker and the studio.

"Jason will always have a home at DC and Warner Brothers," added Safran, a producer on both "Aquaman" movies. "I really hope that people will come out and support his potentially last stand as Aquaman."

Momoa, for his part, has said publicly that he's hopeful there is space for him to return to the character in the future. But he admitted that "it's not looking too good."

The film is expected to open between $32 million and $42 million at the domestic box office, which would be around half of what the first "Aquaman" film generated during its debut in 2018. Similarly, the long-term domestic box office forecast is that it will reach $105 million to $168 million before the end of its run, half of what the original tallied five years ago.

It should be noted that the review embargo for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" doesn't lift until Thursday, leaving little time for audiences to read through reviews before deciding to see the film this weekend. In some cases, a narrow window between the critics' embargo and a movie's release can be a sign that a studio lacks confidence in the film and fears poor reviews could keep moviegoers away. In others, it is employed as a way of preventing major spoilers from leaking out to the public.

One bright spot for the "Aquaman" sequel is that it faces limited competition in theaters this weekend and could benefit from the upcoming holidays, as kids are on school vacation and parents seek out-of-home entertainment.

Also set for release this weekend is Universal's newest animated feature "Migration," which will likely entice families with younger children. There's also Warner Bros.' "Wonka," which is entering its second week in theaters. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will rely less heavily on these younger moviegoers and more so on the male demographic aged 18 to 34 for whom there is limited stock in theaters this month.

"'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' [should] be judged when the dust settles in early January and not on its opening weekend performance," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.