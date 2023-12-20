European markets head for higher open; UK inflation data ahead

European markets are set to open higher Wednesday, building on positive momentum seen in the previous session.

U.K. inflation figures for November are due today and investors will be looking for signs that the rate of price rises is slowing and how this could influence central bank policy. Last week, the Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 5.25% and said monetary policy is "likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time."

Asia markets rose Wednesday, with Japan stocks extending gains to another session after the country's central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final meeting this year.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline in overnight trading after the major averages built on their strong rally to end 2023.