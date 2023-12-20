LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for higher open; UK inflation data ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are set to open higher Wednesday, building on positive momentum seen in the previous session.
U.K. inflation figures for November are due today and investors will be looking for signs that the rate of price rises is slowing and how this could influence central bank policy. Last week, the Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 5.25% and said monetary policy is "likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time."
Asia markets rose Wednesday, with Japan stocks extending gains to another session after the country's central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final meeting this year.
U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline in overnight trading after the major averages built on their strong rally to end 2023.
CNBC Pro: Want to play higher oil prices? Strategist names a favorite stock — and analysts give it 33% upside
It hasn't been a good year for energy stocks — the only sector left out of November's stock market rally.
And its outlook for 2024 looks similarly underwhelming: the International Energy Agency expects the slowdown to continue next year.
But one portfolio specialist is bullish on the sector's long-term prospects.
"We've been more constructive on energy than we were in the last year," Rahul Ghosh, equity portfolio specialist at investment firm T. Rowe Price told CNBC Pro, naming one under-the-radar stock to play the theme.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open higher Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points higher at 7,661, Germany's DAX up 23 points at 16,671, France's CAC up 22 points at 7,599 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 63 points at 30,605, according to data from IG.
U.K. inflation data for November is due.
