Does the tax on your year-end bonus check seem high? Here's why

Does your year-end bonus look smaller than expected? Tax withholding is a likely culprit — but Uncle Sam may pay some back when you file an annual tax return, experts said. Bonuses are treated as taxable income, like wages in a typical paycheck. However, unlike wages, the IRS treats them as "supplemental" income, which is generally subject to different tax withholding rules.

Why the tax may seem high

Bonuses may have additional tax withheld

A bonus may be subject to other withholding, too, like state and local income taxes. Employers in California, for example, withhold supplemental wages at a 10.2% state rate — meaning residents' bonuses would likely be withheld at a combined 32.2% state and federal rate, Barlow said.

In addition, bonuses are also typically subject to Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, of 6.2% and 1.45%, respectively. "Very quickly someone might find themselves where [roughly] 40% is withheld," said Matthew Fleming, a certified financial planner and senior wealth advisor at Vanguard. Employers must also withhold a flat 37% from any bonus amounts that exceed $1 million.

Companies also have a second withholding option: Instead of issuing a separate bonus check, they can lump a bonus in with your typical paycheck. Workers would pay tax at their usual income-tax rates.

You may get some of that tax back