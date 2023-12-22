Here’s when you can visit a national park for free in 2024

Grand Canyon National Park Jacobs Stock Photography | Photodisc | Getty Images

It may make sense to buy an annual pass

Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park. Ignacio Palacios | Stone | Getty Images

Even if you're planning to visit a park during one of the 2024 free entrance days, it may make financial sense to buy an annual pass ahead of your trip, depending on the itinerary, said Mary Cropper, travel advisor and senior U.S. specialist at Audley Travel. The $80 annual pass grants unlimited entrance to national parks and other federal recreation areas. (Some groups can get reduced-price or even free annual passes.)

For example, a pass would likely be a better option if you plan to visit multiple parks in one trip — in which case you may end up paying the standard entrance fee for each park (outside of the free day), Cropper said. "You want to do the math," she said.

You may also need a separate reservation

Yosemite National Park. Kenny Mccartney | Moment | Getty Images