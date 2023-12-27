It's a 'massive student debt strike' activist says, as millions of borrowers still aren't making payments

Student loan forgiveness advocates rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., after the nation's high court struck down President Joe Biden's student debt relief program, June 30, 2023. Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Nearly a year before federal student loan payments restarted, the U.S. Department of Education warned that many borrowers could struggle to pay their bills again. "Unless the [Education] Department is allowed to provide debt relief, we anticipate there could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Education Department Undersecretary James Kvaal said in a court filing. The Supreme Court in June blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower — and those warnings are now becoming real. To that point: just 60% of people with federal education loans, with payments due in October, paid their bill by mid-November, U.S. Department of Education data published this month show. Outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. now exceeds $1.7 trillion, burdening Americans more than credit card or auto loan debt. The average loan balance at graduation has tripled since the 1990s to $30,000 from $10,000. Additionally, some 7% of student loan borrowers are now more than $100,000 in debt. Here's what experts have to say about the new findings.

'A massive student debt strike'

The fact that up to 40% of borrowers didn't make a payment "reflects exactly what we've been warning would happen should Biden turn the debt collection apparatus back on," said Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, a union for debtors. "Faced with the impossible choice of feeding their kids, keeping a roof over their head or throwing an average of $400 a month into the Department of Education incinerator, borrowers are rightly choosing to keep themselves and their families financially afloat," Taylor said.

Astra Taylor Courtesy: Astra Taylor

"This is, in essence, a massive student debt strike," she added. The Debt Collective has recently created a petition in which borrowers can write to the U.S. Department of Education and request that it cancel their student debt. So far, more than 35,000 people have done so, the organization says.

'Borrowers just not realizing payments have come due'

Meanwhile, other financial experts say the transition back to repayment after more than three years was bound to be difficult. "I attribute some of it to some borrowers just not realizing payments have come due," said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit. Meanwhile, others may be taking advantage of the Biden administration's 12-month "on-ramp" to repayment, during which they're shielded from the worst consequences of falling behind, experts say.

watch now