Why the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit may be easier — and harder — to get in 2024

The $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicles will be easier for many consumers to claim in 2024, but it may be more difficult for others. These opposing dynamics are due to federal policies taking effect at the same time. One policy kicking in Jan. 1 will allow car dealers to give buyers their EV tax break at the point of sale — as cash, a price discount or down payment. Currently, consumers must wait until they file an annual tax return during tax season to receive a financial benefit. Under the new mechanism, consumers would essentially "transfer" their federal tax credit to the car dealer. In turn, the dealer would pass on that tax break to consumers. This will be available for both new and used EVs, the respective credits of which are worth up to $7,500 or $4,000.

Further, consumers would be eligible for the tax break regardless of their tax burden, which isn't the case now. Currently, since the tax credit is non-refundable, buyers only qualify for any of the credit if they have a federal tax liability — a policy that tends to dilute the benefit for households with relatively low incomes, or exclude some entirely. These new policies will make the tax credit both easier to claim and more accessible starting in 2024, while making EVs cheaper for consumers, said Ingrid Malmgren, policy director at Plug In America.

Why claiming a $7,500 EV tax credit may be tougher

There are some caveats

There are few things to consider for consumers hoping to get a point-of-sale discount. For one, not all dealers will necessarily participate, though most are expected to. Consumers should ask their dealer before buying, experts said. Buyers must also file an income tax return for the year in which they transfer their EV tax credit to a dealer. Further, the EV tax credit carries some eligibility requirements for cars and consumers. One is based on household income, and rules vary for new and used EVs.