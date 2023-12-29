LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mostly higher, investors assess China EV prospects as Xiaomi enters the fray
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on the last trading day of 2023, with investors assessing prospects of electric vehicle companies after China's Xiaomi unveiled its first EV.
In the early hours of Friday, Australia S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.37%, cooling off from two straight sessions of gains, but was still up 7.76% for the year.
China and Hong Kong markets will be closely watched after Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi on Thursday detailed plans to enter China's oversaturated electric-vehicle market.
The company seeks to compete with automaker giants Tesla and Porsche with a car model it says it spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) to develop.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,222, pointing to a higher open compared with the HSI's close of 17,043.53.
China and Hong Kong indexes rallied more than 2% each in the previous session, but were still set to be the biggest percentage losers for the year among major Asia-Pacific markets.
China's CSI 300 index is down 11.8% for the year, while the Hang Seng has plunged 13.8% in 2023.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.16% at open, but the index has gained 28.5% so far this year, making it Asia's top-performing market.
The broader Topix was 0.12% higher, after having surged over 25% in 2023.
South Korea's Kospi rose 1.60% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.79%.
The Kospi has gained 18.7% in 2023, while the Kosdaq has jumped 27.5%.
Overnight, the S&P 500 finished marginally higher Thursday, closing in on a new all-time high in the penultimate trading day of what's been a strong year for stocks.
The broad market index added 0.04% to finish at 4,783.35, putting it within striking distance of its highest closing level of at 4,796.56 set in January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14% to notch a fresh record closing high. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.03%.
— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng, Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report
China’s Xiaomi unveils its first EV as it looks to compete with Porsche, Tesla
China's consumer electronics company Xiaomi on Thursday detailed plans to enter the country's oversaturated electric-vehicle market and compete with automaker giants Tesla and Porsche with a car model it says it spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) to develop.
The model, known as Xiaomi SU7, "is in trial production and it will hit the domestic market in a few months," CEO Lei Jun said in a Tuesday post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "The price has not been finalized yet."
Pronounced "Sue Qi" in Mandarin, the Xiaomi SU7 beats Porsche's Taycan and Tesla's Model S on acceleration and other metrics, Lei said during a three-hour presentation Thursday.
— Evelyn Cheng
