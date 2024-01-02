Bitcoin tops $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 as wild crypto rally continues

Bitcoin surged late Monday, topping $45,000 to hit its highest level in nearly 21 months, as the rally in cryptocurrencies continues into 2024.

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit an intra-day high of $45,519.52 at around 10.30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to CoinDesk data. That's its highest level since April 5, 2022 and the first time it has traded above the $45,000 mark since then.

In early Tuesday trade, bitcoin extended that rally to touch an intra-day high of $45,883 before paring some gains, although it was still trading around the $45,600 mark, up 7% on the day.