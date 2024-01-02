Ukraine war live updates: Moscow launches missile attacks on Ukraine after Putin vows revenge for strikes on Russia

TOPSHOT - Firefighters extinguish a fire in a multi-storey building destroyed from a missile attack in the centre of Kyiv, on January 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian military officials said air defenses downed 72 Russia missiles that targeted the country earlier Tuesday.

Ukraine's air force and the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said 10 Kinzhal missiles, 59 cruise missiles and three Kalibr had been destroyed in the attacks in which Kyiv and Kharkiv were major targets.

Ukraine's air force said Tuesday's attack was as intense as Russia's "massive" assault on Ukraine last Friday that was described as Russia's biggest air attack of the war. At least 31 civilians died and over 160 others were wounded in the attacks that damaged infrastructure across the country.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's air force said on Telegram that "critical infrastructure facilities, industrial, civilian and military facilities were attacked. The main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine."

"In the first wave, they attacked with "Shaheds" [Iranian drones] from the south-eastern direction, with further movement in different regions of Ukraine. All 35 attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed by air defence," it said.

The air force said Russia also launched 16 Tu-95MS bombers around 6:00 a.m. local time and used them to launch "at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles."

Around 7:30 a.m. local time, the launch of 10 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" hypersonic ballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters was recorded, the air force said.

"The enemy also attacked from the sea with three Kalibr cruise missiles, and from the north with 12 ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 type." Preliminary information suggested that Russia had used 99 missiles of various types in total. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information.

— Holly Ellyatt