Dry January may help improve your finances. One woman has already saved $48,000 by giving up alcohol

When Tracye Polson gets home from work, she pours herself a glass of Chardonnay. "It's really about a ritual, and relaxing," said Polson, 64, a social worker in Jacksonville, Florida.

This month, she'll need to find other ways unwind — she's trying Dry January. Polson was largely motivated to forgo alcohol for 31 days for health reasons. She has survived breast cancer and has high cholesterol.

But she's also looking forward to spending less in the coming weeks. The bottles of wine she buys cost about $20 each, and drinks out on the weekends also add up.

If you're still on the fence about partaking in Dry January, the financial savings are a notable incentive to consider.

"Drinking alcohol is expensive," said Casey McGuire Davidson, a sobriety coach. "Whether you're opening a bottle of wine at home or having cocktails out at a bar, the money adds up quickly."

When Davidson stopped drinking in 2016, she found herself with an extra $500 in her first month. Eight years later, she estimates that she has saved more than $48,000.

"My husband always comments on what a cheap date I am now that I no longer drink," Davidson said.

Between 15% and 19% of people have participated in Dry January over the past couple of years, according to research by Morning Consult.