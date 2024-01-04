Jim Cramer reviews the worst performers on the Nasdaq-100 in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave his take on the worst performers in the Nasdaq-100 in 2023.

Cramer compared each company's closing price in 2022 to the end of 2023, noting the biggest losers. The list included healthcare companies as well as several utilities outfits.

"You've heard of the Dogs of the Dow? Well, now I want to talk to you about the Gnats of the Nasdaq, the worst performers in the Nasdaq-100 for 2023," Cramer said. "Just like the dogs of the Dow, maybe, just maybe, there are some quality stocks here that are ready to make a comeback."