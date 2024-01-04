Ukraine war live updates: Russia and Ukraine carry out largest prisoner exchange; Kyiv says there is no 'plan B' to win the war

The largest exchange of prisoners of war since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war took place on Wednesday, prompting hopes that POW swaps will continue after they stalled last summer.

Confirming the exchange, Russia said it received 248 prisoners of war from Ukraine, while Ukraine said it got 230 of its military personnel and captured civilians back. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the prisoner exchange came about with mediation from the United Arab Emirates.

The exchange comes after prisoner exchanges stalled at the end of last summer, leading to regular protests by the families of POWs who demanded the exchanges resume. Many families have not heard from their loved ones since they were captured by Russia early on in the war.