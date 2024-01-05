BYD's five best-selling cars, including one edging out Tesla's Model Y in China

BYD's new luxury brand Yangwang is selling its first model, the U8, for more than 1 million yuan (US$160,000).

BEIJING — BYD has overtaken Tesla again by the sheer number of new energy vehicles produced in 2023, thanks in part to the Chinese automaker's hybrids and wide range of offerings in a lower price range.

While Tesla's Model Y was the best-selling purely battery-powered car in China for the six months ending in November, BYD vehicles accounted for four of the top 10 such cars sold during that time. When including hybrids, seven BYD cars made the top 10 list.

That's according to China Passenger Car Association data cited by consumer information site Autohome.

Here are the five best-selling BYD new energy vehicles in China, according to the data: